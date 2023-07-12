The Royal College of Surgeons of England and Edinburgh has said the temporary suspension of Emergency General Surgery at the South-West Acute Hospital is "appropriate".

The report found that attempting to continue to provide an emergency surgical service at the current staffing level was a "greater risk" than the suspension.

It did warn there would be an inevitable increase in ambulance journey times.

The report said it was vital the Ambulance Service and GPs play a vital role in the reconfiguration of services.

Emergency general surgery was temporarily suspended at SWAH in December due to concerns over staffing.

Campaigners have been protesting against the decision, and are attempting to save the service.

One group said they gathered over 30,000 signatures in an attempt to save the service.

In a statement, the RCS said the temporary suspension was "appropriate" as SWAH was "unable to meet two core areas of the clinical standards", including having insufficient workforce.

The statement describes the "situation of unplanned collapse is deeply regrettable", and added that "vacancy rates across all staff grades and categories are concerning."

Considering these staffing concerns, the report concluded that the suspension was "reasonable".

The RCS also pointed out that: "Health inequalities in NI are deepening with preventable mortality rates increasing in the most deprived areas resulting in the inequality gap widening with the rate in the most deprived areas now treble that in the least deprived areas.

"These statistics are stark when we consider the rise of a two-tier health system evolving in NI where those individuals with access to the requisite financial resources are turning to the private sector because they feel they have no alternative."

