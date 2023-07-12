A former Aontú election candidate and paediatric nurse has said she could have been killed in a sectarian attack which saw her car destroyed in an arson attack.

Sharon Loughran's car was set on fire just after 3am on Wednesday, in what police are treating as a sectarian hate crime.

Mrs Loughran's home was previously targeted during the local election, with "UDA" graffiti daubed on the walls, she said.

In a statement, Mrs Loughran said she was still trying to process what happened. She said she woke to the "smell and sound of an inferno" beside my house.

"I looked out the window to see my car parked in my driveway consumed by flames," she said.

"The heat was so much that the facia, pipes, electrics, and widows to my house have all been damaged by melting. My house is significantly damaged. I don’t have electricity and can’t use the water.

“This was a horrendous action that very easily could have set my house on fire also. The arsonist that set this fire could have killed me.

"That this would happen to any one in 2023 is incredible. I cannot for the life of me understand why they are targeting me. I had no involvement in politics before joining Aontú.

"I am paediatric nurse in Daisy Hill Hospital. I love my job and I am delighted to work for both communities. The only reason I got involved in politics was to stop the closure of key services in Daisy Hill Hospital and Aontú are very active on hospital campaigns around the country.”

“I also cant understand why they would target Aontú. Aontú is only four years old. We have no history or baggage from the past at all. Indeed we have many Catholic and Protestant members.

“I am calling on the PSNI to provide the necessary protection that people like me can go about our lives without living in fear.

"I am also calling on community leaders in Newry to bring about what influence to stop this shocking violence on the 12th of July.

"I want to continue to work for my community. I have a human right to do so in peace”. Police say the suspect in their investigation is "approximately 5'10, of slim build, was wearing a light coloured top and light coloured bottoms."

They are asking for anyone who witnessed the attack or who has information about it to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.