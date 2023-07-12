Despite the gloom and rain of the day, the weather hasn't stopped over half-a-million people gathering across Northern Ireland to celebrate the Twelfth of July.
The main demonstration venues were Belfast, Bangor, Co Down, Ballymena, Co Antrim, Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh and Magherafelt, Co Londonderry.
Spectators witnessed thousands of Orange Order members accompanied by 600 marching bands taking part in the festivities to mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.
Here is a snapshot of the 2023 Twelfth Parades celebrations across the country.
Belfast
Newry
Coleraine
Lurgan
