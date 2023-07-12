Despite the gloom and rain of the day, the weather hasn't stopped over half-a-million people gathering across Northern Ireland to celebrate the Twelfth of July.

The main demonstration venues were Belfast, Bangor, Co Down, Ballymena, Co Antrim, Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh and Magherafelt, Co Londonderry.

Spectators witnessed thousands of Orange Order members accompanied by 600 marching bands taking part in the festivities to mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

Here is a snapshot of the 2023 Twelfth Parades celebrations across the country.

Belfast

Drummers from the Rathcoole Protestant Flute Band take part in a Twelfth of July parade on Royal Avenue, in Belfast. Credit: PA

Belfast parade passes city hall. Credit: pacemaker

Thousands line the streets of Belfast to celebrate. Credit: pacemaker

Drummer passing by in Belfast city centre. Credit: pacemaker

Junior girls and boys lodges also taking part twirling batons. Credit: pacemaker

Newry

The Loyal Sons of Benagh marching their way to the Orange Hall in Newry on the 12th July. Credit: pacemaker

The Altnaveigh Pipe Band marching their way to the Orange Hall in Newry. Credit: pacemaker

Newry South Down Defenders marching their way to the Orange Hall in Newry. Credit: pacemaker

Hunter Moore Memorial Band marching their way to the Orange Hall in Newry. Credit: pacemaker

Some of the Orangemen and bands marching their way to the Orange Hall in Newry. Credit: pacemaker

Coleraine

The Twelfth celebrations in Coleraine, hosted by Macosquin District LOL No. 8 parade though the town. Credit: pacemaker

Drummers passing through the town. Credit: pacemaker

The Twelfth celebrations in Coleraine, hosted by Macosquin District LOL No. 8 parade though the town. Credit: pacemaker

Pipe band parades through the streets of Coleraine. Credit: pacemaker

Coleraine parade 5 Credit: pacemaker

Lurgan

The County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making it’s way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Credit: pacemaker

Eleven District Lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 orangemen. Credit: pacemaker

Flute and pipe band passing through the town. Credit: pacemaker

Almost 70 bands accompanied the lodges including pipe, accordion, silver and flute bands. Credit: pacemaker

Almost 5,000 Orangemen took part in the parade along with some of the Junior Boys lodges. Credit: pacemaker

