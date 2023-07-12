Larne FC made the worst possible start to their debut in the Champions League after losing 1-0 to HJK Helsinki having conceded in only the third minute.

The Irish Premiership champions had work to do after Cian Bolger's foul on Topi Keskinen which allowed Bojan Radulovic to score from the spot.

However, Tiernan Lynch's side responded well to stay in the tie ahead of the second leg at Solitude next week.

The team who failed to have a shot on target in 90 minutes, face a difficult task against the Finnish side who reached the group stages of last season's Europa League.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.