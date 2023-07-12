NIE condemn video of pro-IRA chanting in front of bonfire

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks has condemned a social media video of pro-IRA chanting in front of a bonfire.

Video emerged on social media on Wednesday.

In it two men appear to be wearing NIE Networks branded clothing.

One of the men says ‘up the Ra’ while laughing and saying ‘shush’.

When the post appeared, NIE Networks said it would investigate in reply to social media users.

Later it added:“The video circulating on social media is deeply offensive, and NIE Networks condemns the content without reservation.

“A full investigation into this matter is underway.”

NIE Networks owns and operates the electricity transmission and distribution network. It serves over 900,000 homes, farms and businesses connected to the power grid.

It employs around 1,400 people.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.