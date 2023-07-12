A police officer subjected to “an horrendous” strangulation attack was left vomiting blood, unable to speak and struggling to breathe, a court has been told. Lisburn Magistrates' Court also heard claims that just beforehand, 36-year-old Kyle Burns had also choked a member of the public until the man almost lost consciousness. Appearing at court by video link from police custody Burns, from from Bronte Park in Loughbrickland, was charged with intentionally strangling a police officer affecting his ability to breathe and the flow of blood to his brain.

He is also charged with assaulting a male causing actual bodily harm and four counts of assaulting other police officers. During a contested bail application, a police officer outlined how the incident occurred when police were called to a disturbance at a pizza outlet in Banbridge around 11pm on 10 July. She explained when police arrived Burns was observed seated near the counter and pizzas were strewn all over the floor. A male customer said he had been waiting for pizza when Burns arrived and placed his order and a verbal altercation broke out. Fearing he would be attacked, the customer struck out in self-defence but Burns tried to bite him and began choking him “to the point he nearly passed out”. Police escorted Burns from the scene and one officer remained with him while others spoke to the injured customer but staff advised the officer was “in difficulty” with Burns outside. Colleagues found the officer in an injured state with repeatedly kicking at him and while Burns was moved away, he continued to kick out and throw punches at the officers. The injured officer was not involved at this point having waited alongside the police vehicle but two members of the public found him vomiting blood, unable to breathe and holding his throat. Burns “uncontrollable volatile behaviour”, was later described by the injured officer who set out being choked, punched, bitten and kicked. The police officer also objected to bail, adding: “There’s a serious risk of reoffending and a risk to the public. He has caused serious injury not only to a police officer, but he also attacked a member of the public at random.” Defence solicitor Conor Downey conceded the assaults were “absolutely horrendous and there’s no way anyone could justify that behaviour”. “My client’s recollection of events is hazy in the extreme and he offers his apologies not only to members of the public but particularly the officer who sustained very serious injuries indeed,” said the solicitor. He pointed to Burns having a difficulty with alcohol. Mr Downey argued with appropriate conditions including a ban on alcohol, Burns could be released on bail but District Judge Rosemary Watters told him: “This was indeed a horrendous attack on a member of the public and then a police officer.” "I’m refusing bail as the risks are too great.” Burns was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link at Banbridge Magistrates' Court next month.

