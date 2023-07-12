A home has been damaged in Dunmurry after an altercation involving a number of men.

The incident happened on Tuesday 11 July around 6pm.

The front door of the property in the Mount Eagles Glen area was damaged. Windows were also smashed.

Footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media overnight.

It appears to show three men being chased by three others, two of them brandishing hurls as two women look on.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward to them with information.

