As is tradition, the Millar Memorial Flute band will led the parade into Belfast for a wreath laying ceremony will take place at the Cenotaph in the grounds

Orangemen and women representing a total of nine districts were accompanied by approximately 60 bands.

Across Northern Ireland scores of parades took place as Protestant loyal orders celebrate the Twelfth of July.

The Battle of the Boyne in 1690, which unfolded at the Boyne river north of Dublin, saw Protestant King William of Orange defeat Catholic King James II to secure a Protestant line of succession to the British Crown.

An estimated half-a-million people participated or spectated the annual festival to mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

July 13 will see another gathering, this time organised by the Royal Black Preceptory in the village of Scarva, Co Down. The event includes a parade as well as a sham fight between actors playing King William and King James.

Scarva is renowned for hosting the biggest one-day event, at a single location, anywhere in Northern Ireland.

The day will see the mock battle between rival monarchs William and James as well as the large-scale procession through Scarva.

The parade will comprise Royal Black preceptories from Portadown, Markethill, Tandragee, Banbridge, Newry, Rathfriland, Mourne and Lower Iveagh (Dromore).

The mile-long procession will stream through the village’s main street to Scarvagh House.

It will leave the assembly field on the Gilford Road at 11.15am and make its way to the demesne.

The Sham Fight is due to start at 1.30pm, with the religious service scheduled for 2pm.

