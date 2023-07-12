Police have issued traffic and travel advice ahead of the Twelfth of July.

They say road users can expect disruption as parades take place in locations across Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

Lurgan

In Lurgan, the town centre will be closed to all through traffic from 8.30am, with the parade scheduled to move off from Russell Drive at 9am and finish at approximately 6pm.

Diversions are in place.

Disruption should be expected in the Brownlow House area between 1pm and 2.45pm, residents will be facilitated between these times.

Traffic travelling from Banbridge, through Lurgan should travel via Dunkirk Road, Deans Road, Moyraverty West Road.

Traffic travelling from Gilford, should travel via Dunkirk Road, Deans Road, Moyraverty West Road.

M1 Westbound traffic should remain on until Kinnego – Lough Road junction.

Approved parking will be available via Avenue Road with Lurgan Park open for parking.

Edward Street, North Street, William Street and Church Place will be open throughout.

"Our officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic and to avoid potential delays, please seek an another route if you are not attending a parade," the PSNI says.

BangorFeeder parades will begin at 10.45am on Castle Street, before main demonstration parade leaves Ward Park at noon.

Participants will make their way onto Gransha Road towards Castle Park Road, Castle Park Avenue, Abbey Street, Newtownards Road, Church Street, Oakwood Avenue, Belfast Road, Abbey Street, Main Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Hamilton Road, Castle Street, Gransha Road, back to Ward Park before breaking at 2pm.

The outward route will then begin at 4pm from Ward Park, via Gransha Road, Castle Street, Main Street, Abbey Street finishing at Belfast Road. This and other associated feeder parades should finish at 6pm.

Traffic delays and diversions can be expected all day from 7am to approximately 7.30pm to facilitate those taking part, as the numerous lodges return to their various locations across Ards and North Down.

Police will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic but motorists are advised to seek an alternative route if not attending the parades.

Loughbrickland

Police say the Co Down village of Loughbrickland will be closed to all through traffic from 10am, with the parade scheduled to move off from Legananny Road at 12pm and finish at approximately 6pm.

All A1 exits into the village will be closed.

Southbound traffic should exit at Loughends Road junction or Banbridge junction for Rathfriland traffic. Northbound traffic should exit at the Boulevard exit.

Traffic travelling from Scarva, diversions will be at Lisnagade and Coolnacran Roads.

Traffic travelling from Rathfriland, diversions will be at Grovehill Road / Ballynanny Road junction.

Parking is located on Banbridge Road and Grovehill Road. Spectator traffic should enter via Loughends Road and Grovehill Road.

"Our officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic and to avoid potential delays, please seek an another route if you are not attending a parade," the PSNI says.

