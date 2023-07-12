UTV's The Twelfth 2023 special programme

Play Brightcove video

Thousands took part in Twelfth parades and demonstrations across Northern Ireland.

UTV's team of reporters and correspondents were in seven locations across Northern Ireland and Donegal for all the sights and sounds from the Twelfth parades.

Hear the latest from Belfast, Lurgan, Ballinamallard, Comber, Clogher, Coleraine, Ballymena and Rosnowlagh in our special programme.

Thousands of Orange Order members accompanied by 600 marching bands took part in the festivities to mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

