Play Brightcove video

A bonfire in Larne considered to be the tallest in the world has been lit.

Estimated to stand at 210ft, which is 8ft taller than their previous best effort last year, the structure in the Craigyhill estate is hopped to make it into the Guinness Book of Records, although there has been concerns around the height of the pyre.

It comes as bonfires have been lit across Northern Ireland to welcome in the Twelfth of July.

Some of the pyres, mainly constructed by stacking wooden pallets, have already been torched in recent nights – but the vast majority were set alight on Tuesday

Most of the hundreds of bonfires pass off without incident, but several continue to be the source of controversy.

This year a bonfire in Moygashel gained condemnation for burning a picture of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, while a bonfire in Co Tyrone was the source of controversy over an effigy of Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill.

In Newtownards one man was taken to hospital after a fall from a bonfire.

Play Brightcove video

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.