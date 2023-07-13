Members of a group campaigning against the removal of birthing services at Causeway Hospital are to meet with senior members of the Northern Health Trust on Friday.

S.O.S Causeway Hospital Campaign are protesting the decision approved in June to no longer facilitate births at the hospital.

A delegation from the campaign will meet with Jennifer Welsh, the chief executive of the Northern Trust, on Friday 14 July at 1pm.

They will also meet with the director of nursing, paediatrics, women’s & corporate support services Suzanne Pullins and the director of women’s Health/head of midwifery & gynaecology Caroline Diamond.

Under current proposals, births will cease to be facilitated at Causeway Hospital, and the service will be moved to Antrim Area Hospital.

The group say they have "genuine concerns" over the plan, "which our community need[s] answers on."

These include "the details of a contingency plan for expectant mothers with transport issues and the removal of foetal assessment from Causeway."

"An extreme fear exists among our community" the group continue, "that the removal of births from Causeway Hospital will create a domino effect on the rest of our existing hospital services.

"We need guarantees on the future of paediatrics, ICU and A&E as they exist today.”

The meeting on Friday follows a recent board meeting where the campaign group say their questions were shut down by the board.

SOS Causeway Hospital Campaign is also holding a protest in Coleraine on Saturday 15 July, where they will march from Causeway Hospital to the Town hall.

"We are united in determination to fight for our acute hospital services," the group says.

"And ensure the future of our local hospital, providing first-class health care to all citizens with no discrimination based on locality.

"We will not cease until our objectives are met.”

