The cost of drop-off fees at major UK airports has soared, according to new research - but there is still a way to get the services for free in Northern Ireland.

Belfast International Airport has seen the joint highest increase in drop-off fees at major UK airports, an RAC survey has shown.

So-called 'kiss and fly' charges – which are typically levied for dropping off someone as close to a terminal as possible – have risen at more than a third of major UK airports in the past year, according to new research.

The price at the international airport for a 10 minute drop off has risen from £1 to £3.

However, passengers can also use the Long Stay Car Park at Belfast International Airport, which is situated behind the Maldron Hotel.

The airport says passengers can avail of a 15-minute grace period in the Long Stay Car Park, which therefore can be used as a pick-up and drop-off point.

It says passengers should bear in mind after 15 minutes normal gate rates apply.

Belfast City Airport is another airport that has increased fees, previously it allowed drivers to drop-off passengers for free, but this now costs £3 for 10 minutes.

However, a free drop-off or pick-up is available by using its Long Stay Car Park.

A spokesperson for the airport said: “Belfast City Airport is one of the few airports in the UK to still offer 10 minutes of free parking on site and this area has simply moved to the Long Stay Car Park.

"We have one of the shortest car-to-gate distances in Europe meaning the terminal is just a short walk from the Long Stay Car Park."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.