Several thousand people have turned out in Scarva to watch the Royal Black Institution's annual 'sham fight'.

The event is held on 13 July every year in the Co Down village and sees actors act out the battle between the Protestant King William and Catholic King James.

A parade of 4,000 members of the Royal Black Institution and around 70 bands also took place.

In a speech, the sovereign grand master of the Royal Black said this has been a "very special year" with the coronation of King Charles III.

Speaking from the platform at Scarvagh Demesne, Rev William Anderson compared the coronation to "something out of a film set".

He said: "For many in today’s materialistic and confused world, the pageantry, the promises made and parades to and from Westminster Abbey were like something out of a film set.

"Some found it difficult to understand the lavish costumes and garments worn by members of the Royal Family.

"Others found it difficult to think that in today’s so called enlightened world that the King would take an oath to maintain the Protestant faith.

"And yet others moaned at the cost of so many military personnel on parade given the so-called current cost of living crisis.

"For me it was a wonderful event, that only the British people could undertake in a world devoid of any sort of moral or spiritual guidance."

King William's victory at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690 is marked by the Protestant loyal orders in Northern Ireland every year.

Bonfires are lit on 11 July, Orange Order parades on the Twelfth and the 'sham fight' organised by the Royal Black on 13 July.

