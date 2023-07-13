The Department of Infrastructure says it is investigating the possibility that the Trafficwatch NI Twitter account was hacked.

It comes after the account, which tweets about traffic and road conditions in Northern Ireland, shared a tweet by Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy on Thursday.

The retweet has since been removed. A spokesperson for the department said security measures on the platform "have been increased".

The tweet was shared by Trafficwatch NI. Credit: UTV

The tweet by Francie Molloy that was shared says: "Our National Flag flying proudly in memory of Martin Hurson on top of Sawel, highest mountain in Sperrins.

"Died on Hunger Strike 42 years ago today. RIP".

After sharing the tweet, the Trafficwatch NI account posted to say it was "not sure now to remove" the retweet.

It said: "There is a political tweet apparently retweeted by @TrafficwatchNI - it wasn`t tweeted by this office - not sure how to remove it - this will be investigated (17:00)."

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “The department is investigating the matter including the possibility that the Trafficwatch twitter feed was hacked today.

"Security measures on the platform have been increased."

