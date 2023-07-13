Linfield have beaten KF Vllaznia 3-1 at Windsor Park in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Second half goals for Chris McKee, who scored twice, and Jack Scott gave David Healy's side the advantage in the tie.

The return leg will be played in Albania next week.

Elsewhere it was a 2-2 draw for Glenroan against Gzira United. It was also 2-2 for Crusaders against Haka, giving them all to play for next week at Seaview.

Derry City's game against HB Torshavn was scoreless.

