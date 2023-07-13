A man has been charged with offences including attempted sexual communication with a child.

The 31-year-old was arrested in the York Street area of north Belfast on Thursday morning.

He's due to appear at Laganside Magistrates' Court on Friday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Public Protection Branch have charged a 31-year-old man with attempted sexual communication with a child, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and arranging or facilitating commission of a sex offence against a child.

"He is due to appear at Laganside Magistrates Court on Friday 14 July. As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.