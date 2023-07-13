A man has been re-arrested by Gardaí as part of ongoing investigations into an alleged assault in Co Donegal.

The attack reportedly took place in the Slieve League, Killybegs area between 24 and 25 June.

A man aged in his 30s was detained on Thursday morning and is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the Northwestern Region.

Last week, it was confirmed that Gardaí are working with the UK’s National Crime Agency to identify the body of a man found off the coast of Co Donegal.

It is believed the man may be Robert Wilkin, who was due to go on trial over a multi-million pound drug seizure later this year.

Mr Wilkin, who is from Northern Ireland, was arrested by the NCA in August 2021 after his lorry was stopped at Coquelles with £5.7m cocaine and heroin on board.

It is thought he was from Tyrone and had been living in Essex in England for a period.

