Belfast International Airport has seen the joint highest increase in drop-off fees at major UK airports.

So-called 'kiss and fly' charges – which are typically levied for dropping off someone as close to a terminal as possible – have risen at more than a third of major UK airports in the past year, according to new research.

The price at the international airport for a 10 minute drop off has risen from £1 to £3.

An RAC survey found eight of the 21 airports analysed have raised or introduced charges for dropping off passengers since August 2022.

Belfast International Airport is tied with Southampton for the largest increase in fares over the last 12 months.

Belfast City Airport is another airport that has increased fees, previously it allowed drivers to drop-off passengers for free, but this now costs £3 for 10 minutes.

Passengers being dropped off at airports by taxis and private hire vehicles generally have the fees added to their fares.

Cardiff, Inverness and London City were the only airports found to allow free drop-offs outside terminals.

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said motorists being hit by annual hikes in airport charges has become “an annual ritual”.

“Drivers should brace themselves for jaw-dropping prices when they drop their loved ones off at the terminal" he said.

“Thankfully the proportion of airports hiking fees this year is lower than last year, but that will be little consolation as charges across the board have never been so high.

“What’s perhaps more frustrating is that many travellers will call on their friends or family to take them to the airport because of persistent industrial action on the rail network meaning that for many, being dropped off at the airport by car is the only reliable way to make their flight on time.

“Doing your research ahead of travelling has never been more important.

“Many airports offer a free or reduced-rate drop-off area away from the terminal in long-stay car parks where travellers can hop on a shuttle bus connection, saving their driver incurring more expensive charges nearer the departures building.

“Drivers tempted to drop loved ones on the roads inside the boundaries of the airport should beware as many enforce no-stopping areas with cameras which could lead to hefty penalty charges.”

