Police say they are investigating an alleged assault at a Twelfth of July parade in Ballycastle, Co Antrim.

Footage of the incident, which happened in the Market Street area on Wednesday, has been posted on social media.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: " Police are investigating an alleged assault in the Market Street area of Ballycastle yesterday, Wednesday 12th July.

"Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this incident."

