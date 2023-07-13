Police investigating alleged assault at Twelfth of July parade in Ballycastle
Police say they are investigating an alleged assault at a Twelfth of July parade in Ballycastle, Co Antrim.
Footage of the incident, which happened in the Market Street area on Wednesday, has been posted on social media.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police are investigating an alleged assault in the Market Street area of Ballycastle yesterday, Wednesday 12th July.
"Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this incident."
