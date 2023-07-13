Play Brightcove video

Ambulance attacks at bonfires

11 ambulance staff were assaulted over a six-hour period on the night before and in the early hours of the Twelfth of July.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said the assaults took place at four locations, when crews were responding to calls to provide medical treatment. In the most serious incident, 5 staff members were punched, kicked, bitten and spat at at a bonfire in Carrickfergus.

Scarva sham fight

Thousands of visitors will descend on Scarva later for the traditional sham fight on Thursday.

The event will see a re-enactment of the battle between King William and King James. The annual celebrations will see a parade of 4,000 members of the Royal Black Institution and around 70 bands.

Airport drop-off fees rise

Drop-off fees for drivers at airports have increased to more than a third according to the RAC.

Belfast International airport saw one of the biggest upswings in existing charges, hiking prices from £1 to £3 for 10 minute stays. Larne stay alive in tie despite loss

Larne lost 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against Helsinki last night. They conceded a penalty just one minute into their debut in the competition.

However, Tiernan Lynch's side responded well to stay in the side ahead of the second leg at Solitude next week.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.