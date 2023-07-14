A decision not to allow police officers wishing to attend Belfast Pride from wearing uniform at the event has been described as "bitterly disappointing".

The PSNI's LGBT+ staff support network made the comments in a statement.

On Friday, the PSNI said its Executive Team had made the decision to end the wearing of uniform at the event following engagement with members.

PSNI officers first wore uniform at Belfast Pride in 2017.

In response, the PSNI's LGBT+ staff support network said: "Participating in pride has been incredibly empowering for LGBT+ officers and staff."

"Being visible as a public service in Pride parades inspired hundreds of LGBT+ people to take up policing as a career, it let our communities know that we were part of them and that we stood alongside them against hate crime and discrimination.

"Our network (formerly the Cay Police Association) has been participating in Belfast pride in t-shirts since 2007 and in uniform since 2017, to an incredibly positive reception from the public.

"The decision made by the Senior Executive Team prohibits us from either form ofparticipation.

"It has not been made clear to us what has changed for this year or why previously agreed forms of Pride participation have now been withdrawn by the senior executive team.

"We disagree with this decision. We will continue our work to stand against homophobia and transphobia within policing.

"We will also continue to engage internally and with the rest of our network in other ways we can show our support for LGBT+ people in Northern Ireland."

The move has been criticised by Policing Board member and Alliance MLA, Nuala McAllister.

She said the decision "has set the clock back on years of work to improve relationships with the LGBTQ+ community".

Meanwhile, TUV Councillor Timothy Gaston welcomed the decision by the PSNI Executive Team, adding it is "necessary in order to recognise their fairness, integrity and impartiality obligations."

