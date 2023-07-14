Five people have been arrested in connection to reports of bogus charity collectors targeting members of the public at a variety of locations cross Northern Ireland.

It comes after police stopped a car on the Victoria Road in Armagh on the morning of Thursday 13 July.

Four men, aged 30, 33, 39 and 48, along with 30-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

They remain in police custody.

Police have advised the public to be "vigilant".

"If you are unsure of the authenticity of collectors don’t be afraid to ask them for identification, genuine collectors will not be offended," the PSNI added.

"If you are not entirely satisfied they are who they are claiming to be, call 101 and you will be given the option of going through to the Quick Check facility.

"Your call will be answered by a trained police call handler who will take the details of the company which the caller claims to be working for.

"If they are not genuine or the operator thinks there is anything suspicious, they will contact police immediately."

