A number of items have been stolen during a burglary in east Belfast.

It happened in the Dundela Avenue area of the city at around 3.45 am on Friday.

Police say that someone in the house awoke to find a man standing in their hallway.

The intruder who was wearing a red cap and multi-coloured jacket then quickly left through the back door and it was later discovered a number of items were missing.

Detective Sergeant Kennedy said: "This was a frightening intrusion to their home and we are keen to find out any information that will help lead us to the culprit."

