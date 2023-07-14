A 38-year-old man has been charged with murdering a Tyrone man in Donegal. The victim has been officially confirmed as Robert Wilkin who was in his 60s.

His remains were recovered from the water near Slieve League sea cliffs. Alan Vial from Drumanoo Head in Killybegs is accused of killing Robert Wilkin on 25 June. Vial was remanded into custody following the hearing.

