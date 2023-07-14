A 31-year-old man from London who was arrested in Belfast has appeared in court in relation to alleged attempted grooming and sexual communication of a child. Anil Patel from Great West Road is charged with intentionally attempting to communicate with a child between 27 June and 14 July for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification and intentionally arranged to meet a child for the purpose of sexual activity. In addition, Patel is accused of sexual grooming having allegedly travelled in an attempt to meet a child on 13 July who he had previously communicated with on at least two occasions, intending a sexual offence would be committed.

The accused appeared in the dock of Belfast Magistrates Court, speaking only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges against him. A detective constable said the charges could be connected. No details surrounding the circumstances of the allegations were disclosed during the short hearing, however, police previously said the man was arrested in the York Street area of North Belfast by Public Protection Branch detectives, following a proactive policing operation. A defence barrister informed the court there would be no application for bail at this stage and having spoken to his client advised: “This is something we are going to have to think about.” District Judge Peter Magill remanded Patel in custody to appear again by video-link on 11 August.

