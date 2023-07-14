A man is due to appear in court after being charged in connection to an alleged assault in Co Donegal.

Gardaí said the man, who is in his 30s, is due to appear before Ballyshannon district court in Donegal on Friday.

The man was arrested on Thursday 13 July.

The charges relate to an alleged assault in the Slieve League/Killybegs area last month after a body was recovered from the water on 3 July.

Gardaí said the assault reportedly took place between the 24-25 June.

On the 5 July it was confirmed that Gardaí were working with the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to identify the body of a man found off the coast of Co Donegal. It is believed the man may be Robert Wilkin, who was due to go on trial over a multi-million pound drug seizure later this year.

Mr Wilkin, who is thought to be from Tyrone in Northern Ireland, was arrested by the NCA in August 2021 after his lorry was stopped at Coquelles in France with £5.7m cocaine and heroin on board.It is believed he had been living in Essex in England for a period of time.

