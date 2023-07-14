Play Brightcove video

POLICE PAY

The chair of The Police Federation for Northern Ireland says he is seeking urgent clarification if a pay rise will apply to officers here.

It comes after the UK Government announced a 7 % increase for officers in England and Wales.

Liam Kelly warned any break with pay parity would be a massive blow and is asking for urgent clarification from the Department of Justice and the PSNI.

CAUSEWAY HOSPITAL

Campaigners against the removal of birth services at Causeway Hospital are due to meet with trust officials today.

Under current proposals, births will cease at the facility, and will be moved to Antrim Area Hospital.

The Save Our Services Causeway group wants the decision reversed.

The Northern Health Trust said the move is down to staffing difficulties and low birth rates in the area.

ECONOMY

Promoting Northern Ireland as an attractive place to invest and to do business is challenging due to political stalemate.

That is according to the Tanasite who made the comments in a report by Trade NI.

Michael Martin called for power-sharing to be restored to ensure key decisions around resources and infrastructure are prioritised.

BUTTERFLYS

Scientists want the public to count butterflies to help collect data to understand the impact climate change is having on the species.

All you need to do is spend 15 minutes outdoors, count the number you see and log the information on the Big Butterfly Count website.

The count will last until 6 August.

