The Police Federation of Northern Ireland is urging the PSNI and Department of Justice to match the pay rises for officers in England and Wales.

Officers in the two countries have been offered a pay increase of 7% as part of the UK Government's public sector pay offer.

However the majority of public sector pay decisions here are devolved to Stormont and with no ministers in place and severe pressure on budgets it is not clear if the increases can be matched here.

Police Federation Chair, Liam Kelly, says the 7% increase announced by the government would be welcomed but because of the current situation at Stormont and the "dire state of the PSNI finances" there is no guarantee that 'rank-and-file officers' will get the increase.

Mr Kelly said: "As policing is a devolved matter, the Pay Remuneration Review Body (PRRB) submits a separate report to the Department. The Permanent Secretary must then consider it, aided by a Business Case from the PSNI. "We believe it is reasonable to expect that this recommendation will mirror the England and Wales award. As we know, the PSNI is having to deal with a deficit of £38 million and if we are to get a 7% award, it's clear there will have to be significant financial intervention from Government. "At this stage, our officers are entitled to know if they are getting 7% or if, for the first time, there will be a break with pay parity. Officer pay has been eroded by 20% in real terms and while the 7% would provide some relief in a cost-of-living crisis, it would be well short of what is required to restore pay scales. "I am writing to seek urgent clarification from the DOJ Permanent Secretary and will also have discussions with the PSNI. We would view any break with England and Wales as retrograde and damaging and will seek assurances that the link will be maintained."

