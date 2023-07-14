Police officers and staff who want to attend and participate in Belfast Pride events can do so, but must "not participate in police uniform".

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said its Executive Team had made the decision following engagement with members.

PSNI officers first wore uniform at the event in 2017.

On Friday, ACC Bobby Singleton issued a statement in which he said understood "this decision will come as a disappointment to some".

The Gold Commander for Belfast Pride, added: “Having personally engaged with members of the LGBTQIA+ community at a number of events in recent months and met with our own LGBT+ Network on this issue.

"I know that this decision will come as a disappointment to some.

“As a Police Service, we have had to carefully consider this request from our LGBT+ Network on its merits, the stated purposes and circumstances surrounding the parade and our statutory obligations to act with fairness, integrity and impartiality, whilst upholding fundamental human rights and according equal respect to all individuals, their traditions and beliefs.

“Our broader participation in this and other Pride events continues to be an important element of our outreach and engagement highlighting the valuable role that LGBTQIA+ officers and staff play in our service, that we are an employer and service for all and that hate crime in whatever form is wrong.”

Alliance MLA for North Belfast, Nuala McAllister said the decision "has set the clock back on years of work to improve relationships with the LGBTQ+ community".

“I have seen first hand the praise PSNI officers have received while participating in the Belfast Pride parade,” she said.

“It also sends out an important message of support for those in the LGBTQ+ sector, to see police officers parading in their uniform, especially at a time when members of that community are under more attacks than in many years.

“To have participated in previous parades in uniform and then decide this year not to, gives credence to those opposed to LGBTQ+ rights and suggests police taking part in the parade in uniform was wrong, which is clearly not the case.

“I have spoken to PSNI leadership and expressed disappointment and frustration at this decision. There remains time before the Pride parade itself for the police to change their minds and not give in to those pushing an anti-LGBTQ+ agenda.”

