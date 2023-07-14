Church Street in Downpatrick has reopened to motorists after a fire was discovered on Friday morning.

Police say the fire was spotted by officers who were in attendance at a flat in the area who were then able to raise the alarm and residents were able to exit the property.

The fire service cleared the remainder of the building and police are not treating the blaze as suspicious at this stage.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.