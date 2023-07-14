Two scramblers have been seized as part of a police clampdown on illegal biking in west Belfast.

The first bike was stopped on Glasvey Drive in Dunmurray on Thursday 13 July.

Officers initially spotted it driving dangerously along the Twinbrook Road, Stewartstown Road and in Colin Glen Forest Park.

One of the riders, aged 17, was stopped on suspicion on a number of driving offences including driving with no insurance or a driver's licence.

A 20-year-old man was detained in regard to driving without insurance.

Both have been reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

In a separate incident earlier in the week, a 38-year-old man was arrested following a report of a man crashing a scrambler in the Colin Glen Forest Park area.

He has since been released on court bail.

Inspector Moutray from the West Belfast Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We understand the use of such motorised vehicles as a leisure activity can be fun, but those who use them must understand that, if used inappropriately, this can be against the law in certain circumstances.“To anyone thinking about buying these vehicles, we urge them to first think about where it is going to be used and the legalities surrounding its use.“Some scramblers, do not comply with Construction and Use Regulations and Vehicle Safety Standards and therefore are restricted to 'off-road' use only.

"This does not mean that they can be driven anywhere off-road.

"These vehicles should only be driven on private land where the landowner has given permission and should not be driven on pavements, roads, public property or parks. Insurance and safety equipment must be complied with as well in order to drive these vehicles legally.“We’d also ask that the community continues to report the illegal and dangerous driving of these bikes so we can help make our roads and parks safer for everyone.”

