A walker has died after collapsing in the Mourne Mountains on Thursday 13 July.

In a statement Mourne Search and Rescue team said they received a call for assistance from police after a walker had collapsed at the summit of Slieve Donard.

They responded alongside the Air Ambulance, but the walker passed away at the scene.

They added: "Our thoughts are very much with the family, friends and all those involved at this time."

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

