A yellow weather warning for rain is in place across Northern Ireland.

Heavy downpours and unseasonably strong winds are expected to cause localised disruption for road users.

The warning will remain in place between 12 noon and 9pm on Friday.

The Met office said that flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely with travel taking longer due to difficult conditions.

Drivers have been advised to take caution on road due to spray and possible flooding.

