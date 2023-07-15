Two people have been arrested after a house was 'significantly damaged' in an arson attack in Limavady.

It happened in the Drumachose Park area at around 1.40pm on Friday afternoon.

Several residents were evacuated while the Fire Service extinguished the blaze.

A 24-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were arrested a short time later. They remain in police custody at this time.

Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.

