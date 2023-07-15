A man has died after his car struck a ditch in Co Donegal.

It happened at Tooban in Burnfoot on Friday afternoon.

The man aged in his 60s was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to hospital where he later passed away.

Gardaí said a female passenger aged in her early 60s was not hurt during the collision.

The road has been closed pending an examination by forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.

