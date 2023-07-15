The Prison Service has confirmed the death of a man in custody.

He has been named as James Carlisle, from the Harbour Road in Kilkeel. The 42-year-old was due to appear in court next week charged with attempted murder.

It's understood his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A statement said: " The Northern Ireland Prison Service can confirm the death in custody yesterday of a 42-year-old man.

"His next of kin has been informed.

"As is standard practice, the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have been informed.

"The Prison Service would like to extend its sympathy to the family of the man at this difficult time."

James Carlisle appeared before Newry Magistrates' Court earlier this month on multiple domestic abuse charges including attempting to murder a female.

He was further charged with unlawfully and maliciously causing the female grievous bodily harm and several further assaults, one of which allegedly caused actual bodily harm. In addition he faced two counts of intimidating witnesses.

All offences are alleged to have occurred on 30 June.

