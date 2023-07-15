'Hospital rally'

Hundreds of people joined a rally in Coleraine on Saturday calling for births to remain at Causeway Hospital.

From Monday, mothers living in the area will now travel to Antrim Area for labour.

Campaigners say those living in rural areas feel like second-class citizens and that they will continue to fight to reinstate services.

'Donegal crash'

A man aged in his 60s has died after his car struck a ditch in Co Donegal.

It happened at Tooban in Burnfoot yesterday.

Gardai said the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later died. A woman, also in her 60s, who was a passenger in the car, escaped injury.

'Prison death'

The Prison Service has confirmed the death of a man in custody.

He's been named as James Carlisle, from the Harbour Road in Kilkeel. The 42-year-old was due to appear in court next week charged with attempted murder.

It's understood the death is not being treated as suspicious.

'Arson arrests'

Two people have been arrested after a house was 'significantly damaged' in an arson attack in Limavady.

It happened in the Drumachose Park area yesterday afternoon.

Several residents were evacuated while the Fire Service extinguished the blaze.

A 24-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were arrested a short time later. They remain in police custody at this time.

'Cup final'

It was disappointment for Down as they lost to Meath in the Tailteann Cup final.

A late goal from Jack O'Connor sealed a 2-13 to 14 points victory for Meath.

It's Meath's first silverware success at Croke Park since beating Louth in the 2010 Leinster final.

'Scottish Open'

Rory McIlroy has maintained a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Scottish Open.

The world number three battled to a 67 in difficult conditions in round three to move to 13 under.

McIlroy says he's excited to have the opportunity to win in Scotland - something he has never done before.

