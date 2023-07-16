Play Brightcove video

'Arson charges'

Two men and a woman have been charged with arson and burglary after a house was 'significantly damaged' in Limavady.

The attack happened in the Drumachose Park area of the town on Friday.

A 24-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were arrested a short time later. This morning a third arrest was made.

The 25-year-old man was also charged with arson, endangering life with intent and burglary.

All three are expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court tomorrow.

'South Belfast'

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested following an assault in south Belfast. It happened in the Sandy Row area on Wednesday.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have witnessed the attack, to contact them.

'Causeway campaign'

From tomorrow, women living in the Coleraine area will now give birth in Antrim, after a decision to move the service from Causeway Hospital.

Campaigners held a rally in the town yesterday protesting against the decision taken by the Department of Health.

The Northern Trust has said it is in the 'best interest of mothers and babies' and that maternity services at Causeway are 'unsustainable'.

'McIlroy win'

Rory McIlroy has delivered the perfect warm-up for next week's Open Championship, after winning the Scottish Open.

The Holywood golfer needed a brilliant finish earlier today to seal the victory at the Renaissance Club.

