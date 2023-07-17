Hundreds of staff at Newry, Mourne and Down District Council have begun working to rule.

Four trade unions are taking the joint action - Siptu, Nipsa, Unite and GMB.

It follows an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

The action is expected to have a "significant impact" on services including bin collections and leisure centres and will last for two weeks.

Spokesperson for trade unions, Kevin Kelly said: “Members of all four trade unions at Newry, Mourne and Down District Council have lost confidence in management.

"They are asking our lowest paid members to take pay cuts during a cost of living crisis, they are making staff redundant and offering severance packages while at the same time they are recruiting staff into similar positions.

“They need to know this will not be tolerated by our members and we will take whatever action is required to ensure our members suffer no further hardship than already faces all workers at this time.”

In a statement to UTV, Newry, Mourne and Down Council said: "Council Management and Trade Unions have held regular meetings assisted by the Labour Relations Agency with a view to resolving this dispute and Management remains committed to a resolution.

"Negotiations continue, again facilitated by the Labour Relations Agency, which is liaising with both parties to agree a further meeting date in early August.”

