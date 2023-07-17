Birth services at Causeway Hospital have officially been moved to Antrim Area Hospital.

The decision, which comes into force on Monday, was announced by the Department for Health last month,

Many campaigners have called for the move to be overturned.

The Northern Trust said is the result of a decline in birthing figures in the area.

On Saturday, campaigners held a rally in Coleraine to outline their fears that the ending of births at Causeway Hospital could lead to other services at the site not being viable.

The trust has insisted that the move is not an attempt to downgrade the facility or signal its closure.

Campaigners met with officials from the trust on Friday.

In a statement issued after Friday's meeting, the trust said: "By reconfiguring our maternity services – consolidating all hospital births at Antrim Area Hospital – we are following the recommendation of senior clinicians," the statement read.

"When they advise us that this is in the best interests of mothers and babies, we have a responsibility to listen.

"This decision does not mean we wish to downgrade Causeway Hospital and it in no way signals its closure.

"We want that message to be very clear for our community, our service users and patients, and also our staff.

"Causeway Hospital has a very bright future ahead, demonstrated by our continued investment in services there.

"As we have previously stated, we remain committed to maintaining acute services and an Emergency Department at Causeway.

