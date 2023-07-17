A man in his 30s has been assaulted in a sectarian-related hate crime in Co Londonderry.

It happened shortly before 11pm on Sunday evening.

A number of men attacked the man, and shouted sectarian abuse at him, on the Baranailt Road before leaving the area in a Silver Leon car.

The man suffered minor injuries.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.