Man assaulted in sectarian-related hate crime in Co Londonderry
A man in his 30s has been assaulted in a sectarian-related hate crime in Co Londonderry.
It happened shortly before 11pm on Sunday evening.
A number of men attacked the man, and shouted sectarian abuse at him, on the Baranailt Road before leaving the area in a Silver Leon car.
The man suffered minor injuries.
Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.