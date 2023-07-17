A 37-year-old man has been charged by police investigating 'suspected drugs criminality' linked to the west Belfast UDA.

The man was charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in supply of a Class B controlled drug, being concerned in supply of a Class C controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

The charges follow a search at a property in the Shankill area of Belfast on Friday, 5th May.He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on 14th August 2023.

