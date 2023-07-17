Play Brightcove video

CAUSEWAY HOSPITAL

Women living around much of the north coast area will now give birth in Antrim after a decision to move the service from Causeway Hospital. Campaigners held a rally over the weekend protesting against the decision taken by the Department of Health. The Northern Trust says it is in the 'best interest of mothers and babies' and that maternity services at Causeway are 'unsustainable'.

ARSON

Two men aged 24 and 25 and 20-year-old woman have been charged with arson and burglary after a house was 'significantly damaged' in Limavady. The attack happened in the Drumachose Park area of the town on Friday. They are expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates court on Monday.

SANDY ROW

A 31-year-old woman arrested over an assault in the Sandy Row area of Belfast has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries. Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area on Wednesday and who may have witnessed the assault, to contact them.

FARM SAFETY

Monday marks the start of Farm Safety Week. This year's message is for those living and working in the industry to 'step up and take personal responsibility'. It's after 42 people lost their lives on a farm in the past year across the UK and Ireland, meaning farming has the poorest safety record in the country.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy won the Scottish Open after a brilliant finish in North Berwick on Sunday. The Holywood golfer struggled on the front nine in windy conditions before proving his championship qualities in the closing stages. Next up for him is the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool next week.

