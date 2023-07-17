Two competitors who died in a crash at the Sligo Stages Rally have been named locally as Daire Maguire from Co Fermanagh and Gene McDonald from Co Cavan.

It's understood the car they were racing hit a wall in Ballymote at about 3pm on Sunday.

Gardaí and Motorsport Ireland are carrying out separate investigations into the collision.

In a statement posted on the Motorsport Ireland website, the organisation said it "extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends" of the two men who died.

"Motorsport Ireland also extends its sympathies to the members of Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising (the) event who reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident," the statement continued.

"Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA.

"Motorsport Ireland has begun a full investigation with the relevant authorities into the events at today’s event to establish how this accident occurred."

Meanwhile, world motorsport's governing body the FIA said: "The FIA extends its condolences to the family and friends of the two competitors who were fatally injured in the 2023 Sligo Stages Rally.

"Our thoughts are also with Motorsport Ireland and the event organisers at this difficult time."

