Rory McIlroy has cancelled his scheduled press conference ahead of this week's Open at Royal Liverpool.

The world number two and winner of the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday, had been due to speak to media to preview the final major of the year on Tuesday.

No reason was given as organisers announced on Monday this would now not be happening. There were no fitness issues as the Northern Irishman practised as normal after arriving at Hoylake.

"We have been advised that Rory McIlroy will no longer be taking part in a preview press conference tomorrow morning," a statement read.

The move is not without precedent as the 34-year-old similarly cut back on his media commitments ahead of the US Open in Los Angeles last month.

McIlroy won the last of his four majors at Hoylake in 2014, the last time the Open was held on the Wirral links. He is one of the favourites for the tournament that begins on Thursday.

