Parents have just days left to ensure their children can receive free school meals when the new term begins.

If families were in receipt of Free School Meals or Uniform Allowance in previous years they must apply again for all children they have parental responsibility for and who are in full-time education.

The Education Authority says applications must be submitted before July 28 to ensure they are processed in time for the new school year.

In a statement, it added: "There is no closing date for making an application for Free School Meals and Uniform Allowance, however, to ensure applications are processed in time for the new school year, it is crucial that applications are received before July 28."

Who is eligible?

Families can apply for Free School Meals and Uniform Allowance if their child or children are in full-time education and if they are in receipt of one of the following benefits:

Income Support.

Income Based Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Income Related Employment and Support Allowance.

Guarantee Element of State Pension Credit.

Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit with an annual taxable income of £16,190 or less.

Universal credit and have net household earnings not exceeding £14,000 per year.

Families can also apply if their child:

Has a statement of special educational needs and is designated to require a special diet.

Is Asylum Seeker supported by the Home Office Asylum Support Assessment Team (ASAT).

