The son of an RUC officer murdered by the IRA has told UTV that legacy legislation is a betrayal to him and other victims.

Clive Eagleson's father was shot dead 40 years ago and has spoken out for the first time as the government faced a key commons vote on its plan to deal with the troubles.

MPs were debating the controversial piece of legislaton in the House of Commons this afternoon, with the Secretary of State saying it contains finely balanced political choices that are uncomfortable for many.

As MPs voted 292 to 200, to reject an attempt by peers to remove the contentious immunity provision from the bill Clive Eagleson has urged the government to rethink it's approach completely.

Talking about his father he said: "He stood up to wear his uniform and he paid the ultimate price.

"For me a government I believe is the custodian of law and order in this country. To whitewash that away, to say to us who is left with it. It didn't really matter.

"My fathers service didn't matter, all those thousands of people killed, doesn't matter and we are going to draw a line under the sand and we are going to give terrorists a free pass for the rest of their life.

"For me that is a betrayal."

Emmett McConomy whose brother was killed by the Army says the perpetrators of violence are the only ones benefitting: "It has been traumatising for families to have to re-live over and over again and have our hopes dashed of any form of justice being achieved through the courts here.

"They are selling a false truth and again victims are nowhere to be seen within this process.

"Nowhere in the legislation is the rights of the victims protected and it appears to me and it appears to a lot of victims that the only people who will benefit from this are the perpetrators of violence."

UTV Political Editor Tracey Magee spoke to the programme earlier.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris spoke during the debate and said the legislation contained “finely balanced political and moral choices that are uncomfortable for many”, telling MPs: “But we should be honest about what we can realistically deliver for the people in Northern Ireland in circumstances where the prospects of achieving justice in the traditional sense are so vanishingly small. “This Bill seeks to deliver an approach that focuses on what can be practically achieved to deliver better outcomes for all those who suffered, including those who served, and aims to help society to look forward together to a more shared future.”

DUP Jim Shannon (Strangford) appeared tearful and emotional as he spoke of his cousin’s killing. He said: “Our pain is still here, our pain is still raw and our people grieve and my constituents grieve and really you say you’re going to have justice, we can’t see justice, we don’t see it.” He added: “Where’s the justice for my family and for my constituents, I don’t see it.” Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris replied: “My heart goes out to (him) and I know this is an imperfect bill in this space for him, but it might just work for some others and it’s a really difficult balancing act as a piece of legislation.”

