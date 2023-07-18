Rory McIlroy will be one of the late starters at the 151st Open Championship when play gets under way on Thursday.

The four-time major champion tees off at 2.59pm at Royal Liverpool, in a marque group along with Jon Rahm and Justin Rose.

It’s an earlier start for 2011 champion Darren Clarke who heads out at 7.41am.

Two-time champion Padraig Harrington is in a group with fellow Irishman Seamus Power and tees off at 9.41am.

Shane Lowry is out at 10.09am alongside American Rickie Fowler and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre.

England’s Matthew Jordan, Scotland’s Richie Ramsay and South African Brandon Grace are the first group out at 6.35am.

On Friday, McIlroy's group tee off in round two at 9.58am, with Clarke out at 12.42pm.

Harrington and Power's group tee off at 2.15pm and Lowry starts round two at 3.10pm.

