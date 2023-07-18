Goals either side of half-time from Sarah McFadden and Kerry Beattie earned Northern Ireland a 2-0 win away to the Czech Republic.

The hosts started the brighter of the two sides and had an early chance to take the lead when Lucie Jelinkova's effort flew just over the crossbar from a corner.

Minutes later the away side, looking to bounce back from defeat to Scotland, punished them for that miss when McFadden broke the deadlock to make it 1-0.

Three minutes after the break Northern Ireland doubled their advantage as half-time substitute Beattie made an instant impact.

Both sides had chances to score as the half wore on, Andrea Staskova drilling a free-kick over the bar for the hosts before Caragh Hamilton passed up an opportunity to net Northern Ireland's third.

